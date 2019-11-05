Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Cooper Hefner has married Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne.

The 28-year-old businessman and youngest son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner announced in an Instagram post Monday that he and Byrne, 29, legally wed in Ventura, Calif.

Hefner shared a photo with Byrne in the courthouse and other pictures from throughout their relationship. The couple will celebrate their marriage with family and friends at a wedding in the future.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," Hefner captioned the post. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett."

Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter movies, confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family," the actress wrote.

"I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love," she said.

Hefner and Byrne got engaged in August 2015 after nearly two years of dating. Hefner proposed with an engagement ring featuring a large yellow diamond.

Hefner is the younger son of Hugh Hefner and model Kimberley Conrad. He previously served as chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at Playboy and has launched the media companies Hop and Hefner Media Corporation.

In addition to Harry Potter, Byrne is known for playing Lexi Glass-Mason on Falling Skies and Nora Hildegard on The Vampire Diaries.