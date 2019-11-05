Katie Holmes on raising daughter Suri: 'We kind of grew up together'

Katie Holmes attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Katie Holmes discussed Suri, her daughter with Tom Cruise, and her experience as a young mom in the December issue of Elle U.K. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes is sharing her experience as a young mom.

The 40-year-old actress discussed raising Suri, her 13-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, in the December issue of Elle U.K.

Holmes was 27 years old when she gave birth to Suri in 2006. She has raised Suri as a single mom since splitting from Cruise in 2012.

"I was happy to become a mum in my twenties," Holmes said.

"It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match," she added. "We kind of grew up together."

Holmes, who reportedly split from singer and actor Jamie Foxx in August, lives with Suri in a "homey" apartment in New York.

"I have a lot of pictures. I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we're in New York, I want our apartment to be very cosy and soft -- the city around us is so intense and hard. So that's our style. And a lot of colors," the star said.

Holmes occasionally shares photos of Suri on Instagram but largely keeps her personal life private. She is still surprised by public attention to her life, including her fashion choices.

"It's a lot. It's a lot. Honestly," the actress said. "I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is. I try to look nice when I leave the house. I'm very private and quiet, so it's interesting that there's that part of my life."

Holmes previously told Today.com her goal in raising Suri is to bring up a "good human."

Holmes will star in the upcoming films Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream.