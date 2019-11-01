Jesse Williams will star in a Broadway revival of "Take Me Out." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Suits alum Patrick J. Adams will make his Broadway debut in 2020.

The Second Stage Theater confirmed Friday that Adams, 38, will star in an upcoming revival of the Richard Greenberg play Take Me Out.

Adams joins Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. Scott Ellis will direct the new production.

Take Me Out begins previews April 2 at Hayes Theater in New York and officially opens April 23.

Take Me Out centers on Darren Lemming, a pro baseball player who decides to publicly come out as gay at the peak of his career. The play explores themes of homophobia, race, class and masculinity in sports.

Williams will play Darren, with Adams as Darren's best friend Kippy Sunderstrom.

Take Me Out originally debuted on Broadway in 2003. Daniel Sunjata played Darren, with Neal Huff as Kippy and Denis O'Hare as Mason Marzac.

Adams is known for playing Mike Ross on Suits, which ended in September after a seven-season run on USA Network. He will star in a National Geographic series adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel The Right Stuff.