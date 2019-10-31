'To Kill a Mockingbird' coming to West End in 2020

Jeff Daniels played Atticus Finch in the original Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- To Kill a Mockingbird is headed to West End following its success on Broadway.

Producers announced Thursday that the play, written by Aaron Sorkin and based on the Harper Lee novel, will open at the Gielgud Theatre in London in May 2020.

Bartlett Sher, who directed the Broadway staging, will direct the new production. The cast and specific performance dates have yet to be announced.

Delfont Mackintosh, which owns the Gielgud Theatre, confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird', a new play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Bartlett Sher, is officially coming to the West End in May 2020. #AllRise," the post reads.

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird', a new play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Bartlett Sher, is officially coming to the West End in May 2020. #AllRisehttps://t.co/tegQw6ykTJ pic.twitter.com/GlpbY9MI3F— Delfont Mackintosh (@DMTWestEnd) October 31, 2019

Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird debuted on Broadway in October 2018. The play was a critical success and is the most commercially successful American play in Broadway history.

Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird features adult actors in the children's roles. Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger played Atticus and Scout in the original Broadway production, with Ed Harris and Nina Grollman to take over the roles beginning Nov. 5.