Colin O'Donoghue replacing Joe Dempsie in Nat Geo's 'Right Stuff'

Actor Jake McDorman arrives on the red carpet at the "American Sniper" New York premiere on December 15, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actors Gabriel Macht (from left), Patrick J. Adams, and Rick Hoffman arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in New York City on May 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Colin O'Donoghue has joined the cast of Nat Geo's "The Right Stuff." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time alum Colin O'Donoghue is replacing Joe Dempsie in National Geographic's upcoming astronaut drama, The Right Stuff.

Deadline.com reported British-born Dempsie had to bow out of the role of Gordon Cooper due to visa issues.

Cooper piloted the last and longest Mercury spaceflight in 1963.

"So, I guess the old cat is out of the bag! So excited!!!!!!!!!" O'Donoghue tweeted Friday after the casting news broke.

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams and Limitless star Jake McDorman are to co-star in the series as John Glenn and Alan Shepard respectively.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is producing the adaptation of Tom Wolfe's non-fiction book.