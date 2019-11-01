Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Ozark star Julia Garner and Veep alum Anna Chlumsky will star in a new series from Shonda Rhimes.

Netflix announced Thursday on Twitter that Garner, 25, and Chlumsky, 38, have joined the limited series Inventing Anna, created by Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

"Julia Garner & @AnnaChlumsky will star in Inventing Anna, a 10-episode limited series and created by @shondarhimes & @BeersBetsy about con artist Anna Delvey (Garner) and the reporter (Chlumsky) determined to get her story," the post reads.

Inventing Anna is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. The show tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a con artist who used the identity Anna Delvey to scam wealthy people in New York society.

The real-life Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in May after being found guilty of second-degree grand larceny, theft and attempted grand larceny.

Scandal alum Katie Lowes, Orange is the New Black alum Laverne Cox and The Bold Type actress Alexis Floyd have also joined Inventing Anna.

"Joining Julia & Anna in the @Shondaland project are @KatieQLowes as Rachel, a natural born follower whose blind worship of Anna almost destroys her life; @LaverneCox as Kacy Duke, a life coach; and Alexis Floyd as Neff, who street-smart aspiring filmmaker who collides with Anna," Netflix tweeted.

Rhimes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2017 and has a number of other projects in the works, including the anthology series Notes on Love. The show will feature episodes written by Rhimes, Norman Lear, Steve Martin and Jenny Han.