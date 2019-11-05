Nov. 5 (UPI) --

Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump at the 2019 CFDA/Fashion Fund Awards.

The 32-year-old model attended the awards show Monday in New York amid her pregnancy.

Graham sported a form-fitting iridescent dress designed by Christopher John Rogers, who shared photos of the model on Instagram.

"The impeccable @ashleygraham in a custom iridescent Mint and Grape Slushie," Rogers captioned the post.

Graham presented Rogers with the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund during the ceremony. Rogers, 25, will receive $400,000 and a year of mentorship from a CFDA member.

Several people, including models Bella Hadid and Helena Christensen and Instagram director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen, shared photos with Graham at the awards show and remarked on her "radiant" appearance.

"@ashleygraham & @palomija the ladies of vogue," Hadid captioned a photo on Instagram Stories of Graham holding her baby bump.

"Ran into this beautiful mama to be @ashleygraham," Christensen wrote.

"Guys, @ashleygraham is radiant and she almost makes me want to be with child again," Chen added.

Graham announced in August that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin. She shared the news on the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," Graham wrote on Instagram. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Levis and Addition Elle. She was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.