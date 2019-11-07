Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift will headline Capital One JamFest in April.

Capital One announced in a tweet Thursday that Swift, 29, will perform at the free show April 5 in Atlanta, Ga.

"Atlanta... we can't calm down! @taylorswift13 is headlining our free Capital One JamFest on April 5, 2020! #MarchMadness," the post reads.

JamFest is an annual concert that takes place during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, which runs April 3-5 this year. Previous headliners include Katy Perry and Maroon 5.

"We're thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

"This will be one of the many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of the Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night," he added.

JamFest is Swift's only U.S. concert in 2020 outside of her Lover Fest tour dates. Swift will perform U.S. shows in July and August during the tour.