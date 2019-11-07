Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is feeling "devastated" after canceling one of her Las Vegas shows due to illness.

The 33-year-old singer and actress missed Wednesday's concert of her Enigma residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM after coming down with a sinus infection and bronchitis.

Lady Gaga shared a photo on Twitter of herself using a ventilator while sitting with an IV in her arm.

"I'm so devasted I can't perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad I never want to let you down," the star wrote. "I'm just to weak and ill too perform tonight."

"I love you little monsters," she told her fans. "I'll make it up to you. I promise."

Park MGM confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter and said Lady Gaga intends to perform Friday as scheduled.

"With her deepest regrets, @ladygaga announces the cancelation of tonight's performance at Park MGM because she is suffering from a sinus infection and bronchitis. She plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday, Nov. 8," the post reads.

Lady Gaga was injured in October after falling offstage while dancing with a fan. She subsequently shared an X-ray and told fans she was "gonna be ok."

In addition to her Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga launched her own makeup line, Haus Laboratories, in September. She said in an interview with Elle that she created the line to be inclusive to everyone.