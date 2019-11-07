Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Riccardo Tisci (from left to right) attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cozied up at the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

The 39-year-old reality star and 42-year-old rapper and fashion designer attended the awards show Wednesday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Kardashian and West wore coordinating outfits, with Kardashian in a denim off-shoulder top, jeans and navy leather chaps, and West in a navy suit and shirt. Kardashian's look was designed by Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. The couple presented the Fashion Innovator award to Tisci during the ceremony.

Kardashian and West walked the red carpet with Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Tisci, who was honored at the event.

"Thank you for all the LOVE," Tisci wrote on Instagram. "An incredible honour @wsjmag #WSJInnovators #dreamnight."

Kardashian had shared a photo with Tisci on Instagram Stories during the awards show.

Kardashian and West married in May 2014 and are parents to four children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows, which they showed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In addition, Kardashian recently teamed up with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on a new KKW fragrance collection, the Diamonds Collection, which launches Friday. Kardashian told People that working on the collection was a "nostalgic" experience.

"It's so perfect for me, Kourtney and Khloe since we haven't really done a project together in so long. This is kind of being super nostalgic and going back to what we used to do together all the time as a trio," Kardashian said. "We felt like, 'This is so us back in the day.'"