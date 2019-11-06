Iskra Lawrence celebrates pregnancy with $10K pledge

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Iskra Lawrence is going to be a mom.

The 29-year-old British model announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Philip Pullman.

"It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of three," Lawrence wrote. "Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!"

"I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump," she added.

Lawrence celebrated the news by pledging to give $10,000 to a woman struggling with infertility.

"I'm well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am. That is why I'll be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey (more deets coming soon)," she said.

Lawrence had teased the news Monday on Instagram Stories prior to attending the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund Awards. Pregnant model Ashley Graham was among the other stars in attendance.

Lawrence and Pullman met in January 2018 and started dating that October.

Lawrence is known for appearing in unretouched photos for the American Eagle lingerie line, Aerie. In addition, she does not retouch her photos on Instagram, where she has over 4.5 million followers.