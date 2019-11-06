Richard Gere, wife Alejandra Silva expecting second child

Richard Gere attends a Berlinale International Film Festival photocall for "The Dinner" in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Gere is expecting another child.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Gere, 70, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 36, are expecting their second child together.

Gere's rep confirmed the news Wednesday to Today but did not share other details.

The news comes nine months after the birth of Gere and Silva's son, Alexander. Gere is also parent to son Homer, 19, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is parent to son Albert, 6, with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Gere and Silva married in New York in April 2018. The couple had announced Silva's first pregnancy by sharing a since-deleted photo of the Dalai Lama blessing her baby bump.

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago. Getting blessings for our precious to come," Silva wrote on Instagram at the time. "We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere is known for such films as An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman and Chicago. He most recently starred in the BBC Two series MotherFatherSon, which aired in the spring.