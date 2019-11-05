Joseph Duggar, wife Kendra introduce newborn daughter

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, are giving fans a first glimpse of their newborn daughter.

The couple took to Instagram Monday after welcoming their second child, a baby girl they named Addison Renee.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar shared a photo of Addison sleeping on a pink blanket. The infant wears a matching pink onesie and a pink headband with a bow.

"Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts," the couple captioned the post.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar are already parents to 16-month-old son Garrett, whom they said will make "a great big brother."

"Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here," the pair said.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar, who married in September 2017, said on their blog that Addison was born Saturday morning.

Duggar and Kendra Duggar had announced Kendra Duggar's second pregnancy in April. The couple said in June that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We re so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family!" the pair said in a blog post.

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His brother John David Duggar is expecting his first child with wife Abbie Duggar, while his cousin Amy King Duggar gave birth to a baby boy in October.