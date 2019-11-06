Mandy Moore is 'nearly done' with new album

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says she's "nearly done" with her new album.

The 35-year-old singer and actress discussed the album and working with her husband, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Moore released her first new single in 10 years, "When I Wasn't Watching," in September and will follow up with her first new album since Amanda Leigh, released in May 2009.

"I am nearly done with a record and I've released two singles already," she said. "There will be probably 10 songs on the record."

Moore remarked on how the "music landscape" has changed since Amanda Leigh and the release of her debut album, So Real, in 1999.

"10 years ago you had a compact disc. I don't even have one in my car anymore. I don't know how you play a CD," she said. "The music landscape has changed exponentially since I last released music. And since I started, it's a completely different world."

Moore confirmed that she collaborated with Goldsmith on the new album.

"We've written the whole record together. He's playing all on the album. We're going to go on tour together. It's pretty cute," she said.

Moore said in an interview with The New York Times in February that her ex-husband, singer Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their marriage and negatively impacted her music career.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time -- my entire mid-to-late 20s," she said.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which premiered a fourth season in September. She will star in the new movie Midway, which opens in theaters Friday.