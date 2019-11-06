'Big Brother' couple Jack Matthews, Analyse Talavera split

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jack Matthews and Analyse "Sis" Talavera have called it quits.

Matthews, 29, announced his split from Talavera, 22, in an Instagram post Tuesday, less than two months after the Season 21 finale.

"Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts," he captioned a photo with Talavera.

Matthews also addressed Talavera directly, saying she brought him "a joy like no other girl ever could" at the time he needed it most.

"You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable. You've taught me so much over this summer and we've created beautiful memories that I will never forget," he said. "I'm glad that we were able to be there for each other and we'll always be friends and partners forever."

Talavera confirmed the split Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another," she wrote.

Talavera said she and Matthews struggled to make their long-distance relationship work and are at different places in their lives.

"As a lot of you know we're living in two different states and trying to do long distance has been really hard," the star said. "We are also both at two different stages in our lives right now which makes it even harder. I'm so young and still trying to figure out who I am, my goals, and my future. he too is trying to figure out where his path will lead him."

"He is such a great guy that has been there for me during my ups and downs. And has helped me to mature and grow in many different ways," she added. "I am glad we were able to be there for each other and will continue to do so because we will always be great friends no matter what."

Matthews lives in Tampa, Fla., while Talavera hails from Simi Valley, Calif.

Matthews and Talavera met during Big Brother Season 21, which aired its finale Sept. 21. Matthews was evicted from the Big Brother house on Day 51, while Talavera was evicted on Day 65.

Big Brother was renewed in September for a 22nd season that premieres on CBS in summer 2020.