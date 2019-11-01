Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Lachey says he had a "great time" on his date with Kim Kardashian.

The 45-year-old singer recalled on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live how he went to see the movie The Da Vinci Code with Kardashian during her early career.

"We went on one date together," Lachey said. "We went and saw DaVinci Code together."

"She left about halfway through and went to the restroom and shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater," he added. "I think there were other things in play on our little rendez-vous."

The 98 Degrees singer said he wasn't sure what Kardashian's motivations were, but had nothing but good things to say about the reality star.

"Couldn't be a nicer girl. We had a great time. But no, we don't keep in touch anymore," he said.

Lachey was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006 and married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011. Kardashian, meanwhile, was wed to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and married Kanye West in 2014.

During his marriage to Simpson, Lachey starred on the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Lachey said he is grateful to the show and isn't bothered by his Newlyweds fame.

"That show kind of gave me a chance to show who I was," he said. "Although that chapter of my life is obviously closed, the show gave me a great platform to kind of say, 'Hey, this is who I am.'"

Lachey did say it is a "buzzkill" when Newlyweds fans bring up the show in front of Minnillo.

Simpson will release a memoir about her life and career, including her marriage to Lachey, in February.