Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Kanye West got together with James Corden for a special edition of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show.

West picked up Corden on an airplane on Monday, turning the segment into Airpool Karaoke.

The plane was filled with members of West's Sunday Service choir as they headed towards a concert. The choir, along with West and Corden, sang and performed songs from the rapper's new album Jesus Is King and classic hits like "Jesus Walks."

The late night host also spoke with West about switching to a more gospel sound, starting a church and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

"God always had a plan for me and he always wanted to use me but I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering," West said.

"So now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience."

West released Jesus Is King on Friday after short delay. The project features guest appearances by the Sunday Service choir, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Clipse and Kenny G.