Jessica Simpson to release memoir in February 2020

Jessica Simpson will explore the ups and downs of her life and career, including her marriages to Nick Lachey and Eric Johnson, in her first book. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Singer, television personality and fashion designer Jessica Simpson will release a memoir in February 2020.

The 39-year-old star shared plans in an Instagram post Wednesday for the untitled book with Harper Collins. Dey Street Books will publish the book Feb. 4.

"I have been waiting for so long to share some exciting news... I will be releasing my first book on February 4th with @harpercollinsus," Simpson wrote. "I have been working so hard on it - I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before and now I can't wait to share it with the world."

People said the memoir will explore the ups and downs of Simpson's life and career, including her marriage and divorce from Nick Lachey. Simpson is now wed to Eric Johnson and is parent to three children, Maxwell, Ace and Birdie, with the former NFL player.

"I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment," Simpson told the magazine. "I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people."

"I hope that by telling my story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine. I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page."

Simpson released her debut studio album, Sweet Kisses, at age 19 in 1999. She married Lachey in 2003 and starred on the MTV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with the 98 Degrees singer, but split from Lachey in 2005. She launched her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line the same year and married Johnson in 2014.

"Millions of women have grown up with Jessica Simpson, watching her triumph in her career, find love and lose love and then find it again, build a successful business and a beautiful family," Dey Street VP Carrie Thornton said. "She's been a role model, a friend and a big sister to her fans. And now, she is taking the brave step of opening her heart and her life completely with her memoir."