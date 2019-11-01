Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Property Brothers sibling J.D. Scott is a married man.

People confirmed Scott, the older brother of Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, married his fiancée, Annalee Belle, Thursday on Halloween.

Scott and Belle had a 1940s and '50s vintage movie theater-themed wedding at a private home in Las Vegas. The event featured a '50s candy shop, absinthe fountain lounge and synchronized swimmers.

Belle, a makeup artist, made her entrance on a black Belgian horse. She wore a dress that she described as the "perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring."

Scott and Belle's family and friends shared photos from the wedding on Instagram.

"Congrats to newlyweds @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle! Love you guys so much! Here's to your happily ever after," cosplay model Melinda Jean captioned one post.

Drew Scott had congratulated Scott and Belle in a post ahead of the wedding.

"Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know -- My brother JD is marrying his best friend, Annalee. So happy to welcome her to our family. #weddingday #wedding #love," he captioned a photo of the couple.

Scott and Belle got engaged on Halloween in 2018, and shared the news with fans the next month.

"It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Scott wrote at the time. "I'm on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal."

Scott has appeared with Drew and Jonathan Scott on Property Brothers at Home, Brother vs. Brother and other HGTV shows. Drew Scott is married to Linda Phan, while Jonathan Scott is dating actress Zooey Deschanel.