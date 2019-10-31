John Mellencamp performs at the Farm Aid concert in 2017. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have reportedly called it quits after eight years of on-and-off dating. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have reportedly split.

E! News confirmed Thursday that Ryan, 57, and Mellencamp, 68, have called it quits after eight years of on-again, off-again dating.

"Meg ended it," a source said. "There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy."

"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on," the insider added. "She knows she made the right decision and is happy."

Us Weekly reported the news Wednesday.

"She has no regrets," a source said of Ryan.

People said Ryan was spotted without her engagement ring Sunday at the Governors Awards. She was seen without her ring again Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Ryan and Mellencamp were first linked in 2011. The pair confirmed their engagement in November 2018 after sparking engagement rumors the month previous.

Following his second split from Ryan in 2015, Mellencamp said on The Howard Stern Show in 2017 that Ryan hated him "to death."

"She just doesn't want anything to do with me, and I don't blame her," the singer said. "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."