Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a new glimpse of Henry Cavill in The Witcher.

The streaming service released a first official trailer Thursday featuring Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a a monster hunter with mutations that give him powerful physical and mental abilities.

The preview shows Geralt (Cavill) flirt and fight as he grapples with his identity as a witcher, who are shunned in society.

"I've heard tales of your kind, witcher. You're a mutant. Created by magic. Roaming the continent. Hunting monsters for a price," the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) tells Geralt.

Freya Allan is also seen as Princess Ciri, a young woman with a secret, who is sent by her mother to find Geralt.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a video game franchise.

Jodhi May co-stars as Queen Calanthe, with Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries and Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and will executive produce with Alik Sakharov.

The Witcher premieres Dec. 20.