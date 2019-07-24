Hulu: What's coming and going in August 2019

"A Simple Favor," starring Anna Kendrick (L) and Blake Lively, is coming to Hulu on August 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Hulu members can catch the original Star Trek movies and the comedy/mystery thriller A Simple Favor in August.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:

Aug. 1

Heartland Season 11

Pure Season 2

Unikitty Season 1B

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary's Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step Up

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can't Jump

Zookeeper

Aug. 2

Into the Dark: School Spirit Episode 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rick Steves' Cruising the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Premiere

Plus One

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

BH90210 Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Aug. 9

The Beach Bum

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me in Paris Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Amazing Johnathan (Hulu Original)

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline (Hulu Original)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind Season 1

Gameface Season 2

Gintama Season 1

S.W.A.T. Season 2

Available in August with the HBO premium add-on:

A Black Lady Sketch Show Series Premiere (Aug. 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (Aug. 6)

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres (Aug. 10)

Succession Season 2 Premiere (Aug. 11)

Our Boys Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

The Righteous Gemstones Series Premiere (Aug. 18)

Available in August with the Starz premium add-on:

Power Season 6 Premiere (Aug. 25)

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night (Aug. 1)

Army of Darkness (Aug. 1)

Australia (Aug. 1)

Back to the Future (Aug. 1)

Back to the Future, Part II (Aug. 1)

Back to the Future, Part III (Aug. 1)

The Blair Witch Project (Aug. 1)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (Aug. 1)

Cinderella Man (Aug. 1)

Hot Fuzz (Aug. 1)

Juice (Aug. 1)

Lost in Translation (Aug. 1)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (Aug. 1)

Meet the Blacks (Aug. 1)

Sleeping with the Enemy (Aug. 1)

W. (Aug. 1)

Weird Science (Aug. 1)

Pleasantville (Aug. 9)

Rosewater (Aug. 9)

Monster's Ball (Aug. 11)

30 Minutes or Less (Aug. 15)

Fame (Aug. 15)

Scarface (Aug. 16)

The Blues Brothers (Aug. 16)

Escape Room (Aug. 17)

Friends with Benefits (Aug. 17)

Earth to Echo (Aug. 18)

Bad Teacher (Aug. 27)

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Aug. 30)

Miss Bala (Aug. 31)

Available in August with the Showtime premium add-on:

The Affair Season 5 Premiere (Aug. 25)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida Series Premiere (Aug. 25)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:

Aug. 31

Along Came a Spider

American Loser

American Psycho

AntiHuman

Antitrust

Arbitrage

Battle Ground

Behind Enemy Line

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Brown Sugar

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Cougars, Inc.

Dante's Peak

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Dysfunktional Family

Emperor

Existenz

Fluke

Godsend

Hard Candy

Hitman

Independence Day

Italian for Beginners

Jennifer 8

Kazaam

Kinky Boots

Less Than Zero

Lost and Delirious

Minority Report

Next Day Air

Not Another Teen Movie

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Point Break

Poseidon

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Rounders

Slow Burn

Spawn

Still Waiting

Superbad

The Surrogate

Waiting...

Wargames

Wonderland