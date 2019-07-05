Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Constance Wu will star in the film "Goodbye, Vitamin," based on the novel by Rachel Khong. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Little Fires Everywhere, Nine Perfect Strangers, Chemical Hearts and other novels are being adapted for film and television following the success of Big Little Lies.

The HBO series, which is in its second season, is based on the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel.

Some big-name stars are attached to other adaptations in the works. Here's a rundown:

'Little Fires Everywhere'

The 2017 novel takes place in author Celeste Ng's hometown of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the 1990s. The novel follows the Richardsons, a picture-perfect family whose lives are upended by the Warrens, an enigmatic mother and daughter.

Hulu announced plans in March 2018 to adapt the book as a limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Scandal alum Kerry Washington. Witherspoon and Washington will also produce through their respective companies, Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street.

Little Fires Everywhere will also feature Rosemarie DeWitt and Jade Pettyjohn. Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson joined the cast in May.

'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Published in September, this is the latest novel from from Big Little Lies' Moriarty. The book follows nine characters who attend a 10-day retreat at the Tranquillium House, a remote health resort, with the hope of changing their lives.

Hulu gave a straight-to-series order to an adaptation of the novel in May. Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman will play Masha, the resort's director, and executive produce with Moriarty, David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

'Our Chemical Hearts'

This 2016 young adult novel by Krystal Sutherland is a coming-of-age story. It follows the romance between high school senior Henry Page, who has never been in love, and Grace Town, a new student who transfers to Henry's school.

Amazon Studios announced plans in June to adapt the book as the film Chemical Hearts, starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart as Grace. Southside with You director Richard Tanne will helm the movie, which is filming in New Jersey.

'Goodbye, Vitamin'

Published in 2017, the heartwarming novel is the first from author Rachel Khong. The book follows Ruth Young, a 30-year-old woman who helps care for her father after his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Universal Pictures announced in June it will adapt the novel as a big-screen film. Constance Wu, who starred in a successful adaptation of the Kevin Kwan book Crazy Rich Asians, will star as Rachel in the new movie.

'Little Women'

Yet another film adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel is coming to the big screen on Christmas Day. Published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869, Little Women follows the lives of four sisters -- Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March -- and is loosely based on Alcott and her three sisters. The book has been adapted to film several times, most recently starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale in 1994.

Sony Pictures announced plans in 2013 to adapt the book for film again. Greta Gerwig will direct the movie, which stars Meryl Streep as Aunt March, Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Florence Pugh as Amy March, Eliza Scanlen as Beth March, Emma Watson as Meg March, Bob Odendirk as Mr. March and Timothee Chalamet as Theodore "Laurie" Laurence.

The Little Women official Instagram account shared a photo of Gerwig with Watson, Ronan, Pugh, Scanlen and Chalamet in costume in December.

'P.S. I Still Love You'

The 2015 book is a sequel to Jenny Han's young adult novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The book follows the romance between high school students Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before was adapted as a 2018 Netflix movie starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as Lara Jean and Peter. Condor and Centineo shared Netflix's plans to adapt P.S. I Still Love You in a video in December.

P.S. I Still Love You will also star Ross Butler as Trevor Pike and Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren.

'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'

This 2012 comedy by Maria Semple revolves around Bernadette Fox, an agoraphobic architect who goes missing. The story is narrated by the character's 15-year-old daughter, Bee Branch.

Annapurna Pictures is producing a big-screen adaptation of the novel starring Cate Blanchett as Bernadette and newcomer Emma Nelson as Bee. Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and Laurence Fishburne co-star.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette pushed back its release date in January. The movie is now scheduled for release in theaters Aug. 9.

'The Goldfinch'

Published in 2013, the coming-of-age novel by Donna Tartt won the Pulitzer Prize. The story follows Theodore Decker, a 13-year-old boy who finds hope in a painting, The Goldfinch, after surviving a bombing at a museum that kills his mother.

Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios are adapting the book for film. Oakes Fegley and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort will play a young and older Theodore, with Luke Wilson as Larry Decker, Nicole Kidman as Samantha Barbour and Sarah Paulson as Xandra.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard joined the cast in January 2018 as a younger Boris Pavilkovsky. Aneurin Barnard will play an older version of Boris in the film, which opens in theaters and premieres on Amazon Prime on Sept. 13.

'Elizabeth is Missing'

This debut novel from author Emma Healey was published in 2014. The book is a psychological mystery that follows Maud, an elderly woman struggling with memory loss, who believes her friend Elizabeth is missing.

The BBC announced plans in June to adapt the novel as a TV movie. Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Glenda Jackson will star as Maud, with Aisling Walsh to direct the film.

'I Am Not Okay with This'

I Am Not Okay with This, published in 2017, is a young adult graphic novel by Charles Forsman. The story follows Sydney, a 15-year-old freshman navigating high school, her father's death and her newfound superhuman powers.

Netflix announced plans in June to adapt the comic as a new TV series. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase star Sophia Lillis will play Sydney in the show, which co-stars Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins.

Lillis and Oleff are known for playing Beverly Marsh and Stanley Uris in the 2017 remake of It. I Am Not Okay with This hails from Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, the creative team behind the Netflix series The End of the F***ing World.