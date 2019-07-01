July 1 (UPI) -- Nathalie Emmanuel navigates love and friendship in a first trailer for Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The 30-year-old British actress stars as Maya in the new Hulu limited series, which is based on the 1994 film of the same name.

The trailer shows Maya (Emmanuel) meet a handsome stranger, Kash (Nikesh Patel), at an airport. She reunites with her best friends Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), Duffy (John Paul Reynolds) and Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), and discovers Kash is dating Ainsley.

The new Four Weddings and a Funeral is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. The original film was written by Richard Curtis and starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

"Cheers to relationships made to last... or not. You're invited to the series premiere of #FourWeddingsAndAFuneral on July 31, only on @Hulu," Hulu tweeted Monday.

Four Weddings and a Funeral premieres July 31 on Hulu. Emmanuel is also known for playing Missandei on the HBO series Game of Thrones, which ended in May after an eight-season run.