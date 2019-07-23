July 23 (UPI) -- The Orville co-stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Palicki filed for divorce from Grimes Monday in Los Angeles after two months of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news Monday. Palicki and Grimes were ordered by the court to share financial information about their personal and communal assets.

Palicki and Grimes, who play Kelly Grayson and Gordon Malloy on The Orville, attended a San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday. Penny Johnson Jerald, who portrays Claire Finn, was seated between the pair.

Palicki and Grimes went public with their relationship at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018. The pair got engaged in January and married in Austin, Texas, in May.

"Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words," Palicki wrote on Twitter at the time.

The Orville co-stars Seth MacFarlane, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Jessica Szohr. The series announced Saturday on Twitter it will move from Fox to Hulu in Season 3, which premieres in 2020.

"@hulu will be entering the galaxy as #TheOrville takes off as a new Hulu Original. Season 3 of The Orville will stream exclusively on Hulu in 2020," the post reads.