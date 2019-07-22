"Veronica Mars" Ryan Hansen attends the premiere of "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Percy Daggs III attends the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Jason Dohring attends the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Veronica Mars" star Kristen Bell. Creator Rob Thomas said a new season is dependent on how many people watch the new one recently released on Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas has said that another season of the mystery series can happen if enough people watch the latest one.

Veronica Mars, which stars Kristen Bell in the title role, returned with a fourth season on Friday on Hulu. The new season was released a week earlier then previously announced.

"How many people watch it. That and that alone," Thomas said in an interview with Rolling Stone about what it would take for more new episodes.

"Hulu has been checking Kristen's and my availability. We had a great relationship with Hulu this year. We dug working with them. If people watch it, then I think we're going to be able to make more. Kristen has often said she will make it until it's Murder She Wrote.

Season 4 has left the door open for more episodes to come following a shocking conclusion.

"The only way I feel good is if we get to do more. If we don't, then I [expletive] that up," Thomas said about devastating the audience with Season 4 and wanting to do more episodes.

Veronica Mars, which follows Bell as a private investigator, aired for two season on UPN in 2004 before a third and final season aired on The CW. Thomas directed a 2014 feature film that was funded through Kickstarter.

Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen and David Starzyk returned for Season 4, among others.