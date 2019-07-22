July 22 (UPI) -- Shawn Johnson is feeling relieved after learning her unborn baby is genetically healthy.

The 27-year-old retired Olympic gymnast and her husband, NFL player Andrew East, shared the news in a vlog post on YouTube after having their unborn child genetically tested.

Johnson and East had said in a video last week that their baby's kidneys were underdeveloped and dilated, leading to fluid retention. The couple also said Johnson has a two-vessel umbilical cord, which can indicate the baby has Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder or a chromosomal anomaly.

"[The test was] negative for any chromosomal anomaly, which meant genetically our baby is healthy. Which is huge," Johnson says in the new clip.

The new video shows Johnson and East, a long snapper for the Washington Redskins, celebrating the good news with Johnson's dad.

"I think we were celebrating because there was so much fear that we felt like was relieved when we found out the baby didn't have the predicted complications," East says. "And not that we couldn't have been excited had they had complications to have a baby but it definitely changes things. I think we were just fearful."

"Getting those results back was a huge weight lifted off our hearts," Johnson adds. "I feel like I can breathe for the first time in four weeks."

Johnson also celebrated the news with a baby bump photo on Instagram.

"I've never been so happy to see my belly grow. Baby East, you are SO loved. #growbabygrow #pregnancy #twovesselcord," she captioned the post.

Johnson announced her pregnancy in April after experiencing a miscarriage in 2017. Johnson is a four-time Olympic medalist in women's artistic gymnastics, and is also known for winning Dancing with the Stars Season 8 with Mark Ballas.