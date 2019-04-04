Shawn Johnson "can't wait" to welcome a baby with husband and NFL player Andrew East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is going to be a mom.

The 27-year-old athlete said in an Instagram post Thursday she "can't wait" to welcome a baby with her husband, NFL player Andrew East.

Johnson shared a photo of herself wearing a floral dress and cradling her baby bump. East stands behind the mom-to-be while pointing at her belly.

"@theeastbaby ... we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andreweast WE DID IT!" Johnson captioned the post.

East, a long snapper for the Washington Redskins, posted a video on his own account.

"coming 2019: @theeastbaby @shawnjohnson," he wrote.

Mark Ballas, who won Dancing with the Stars Season 8 with Johnson, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Ayyyyye congrats @shawnjohnson & @andrewdeast hope there were some good songs on that baby Makin playlist ;) ha ha xoxox so happy for you guys," the dancer wrote on Johnson's post.

Johnson previously had a miscarriage in 2017. She and East addressed the miscarriage while sharing their baby news in a YouTube video Thursday.

"Someone asked me the other day, is it hard trying after we hd a miscarriage?" Johnson said. "I've never really voiced any hesitation with trying again, but yeah, I'm absolutely terrified."

"I don't wanna say that that experience stole a little bit of joy and excitement," East added. "I think it more maybe prepared us."