'Celebrity Family Feud': Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick win $25K for charity

July 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick took home $25,000 for charity on Celebrity Family Feud.

The 32-year-old model and 36-year-old retired tennis star competed against radio personality Bobby Bones during Sunday's episode of the ABC series.

Decker and Roddick were joined by Decker's parents, Stephen and Tessa Decker, and brother, Jordan Decker, while Bones was teamed with his Bobby Bones Show co-hosts Amy Brown and Lunchbox, and country singers Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi.

Decker and Roddick's team beat Bones to compete in the Fast Money round. Decker scored a big 167 points, while Roddick earned another 59 to win $25,000 for the Andy Roddick Foundation.

Decker celebrated on Twitter following the episode.

"WE DID IT!! Happiest of all for @theARFoundation," she wrote.

Roddick launched the Andy Roddick foundation in 2000. The organization works to give children in low-income communities high quality learning and enrichment opportunities after school and during the summer.

Decker and Roddick married in April 2009 and are parents to two children, 3-year-old son Hank and 18-month-old daughter Stevie.