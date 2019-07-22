Prince George smiles in new photos on his 6th birthday

Prince George (L) and Kate Middleton attend a family day in Victoria, B.C., in 2016. File Photo by UPI/Canadian Heritage | License Photo

Prince George (L), pictured with Prince William, turned six years old Monday. File Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Prince George smiles and laughs in new photos released on his sixth birthday.

Kensington Palace shared the pictures of the young British royal Monday on Twitter. George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

The palace said Middleton took the portraits in honor of George's birthday. One of the photos shows George wearing a green polo, while two others show the prince in a soccer jersey.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," the palace wrote.

"These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George's Birthday!" the palace added.

Kensington Palace also posted the portraits of George on Instagram, where William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, commented.

"Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!" the couple wrote.

Middleton and William are also parents to 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 15-month-old Prince Louis. CNN said George attends Thomas's Battersea school in London, where Charlotte will begin school in September.