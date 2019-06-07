Dr. John, New Orleans singer, dead at 77

Dr. John performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 28, 2006. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 77. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans music legend Dr. John, best known for his psychedelic and funk music along with his voodoo-inspired persona, has died at the age of 77.

Dr. John, real name Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., died Thursday from a heart attack, his family confirmed through a statement released by his publicist on Twitter.

"As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six-time Grammy winer, songwriter, composer, producer and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans at its heart, as it was always in his heart," the statement said.

"The family thinks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course," it continued.

Dr. John, also know as The Nite Tripper, released his first album in 1968 titled Gris-Gris. His 1972 album Dr. John's Gumbo, featured the musician covering standard New Orleans fare. In 1973 he released In the Right Place which feature his most successful song, the Top 20 hit "Right Place Wrong Time."

Dr. John continued to release albums throughout his career including 2008's City That Care Forgot which tackled Hurricane Katrina and its effect on New Orleans. The singer performed "Down in New Orleans" which was featured in Disney's The Princess and the Frog.

He collaborated with a number of fellow musicians and groups including The Rolling Stones, Ringo Starr, Neil Diamond, James Taylor, Lou Reed, Van Morrison, B.B. King, Christina Aguilera and The Black Keys, among many others.