'Caine Mutiny,' 'Winds of War' author Herman Wouk dead at 103

May 18 (UPI) -- Pulitzer Prize-winning author and World War II veteran Herman Wouk has died at the age of 103.

Several of Wouk's novels were adapted as classic films and TV miniseries, including The Caine Mutiny, Youngblood Hawke, Marjorie Morningstar, The Winds of War and War and Remembrance. The Bronx-born scribe wrote some of the screenplays himself.

Wouk's son Joseph announced Wouk's death on Twitter Friday, alongside a photo of them.

Variety confirmed his death.

"Let it be known that Herman Wouk published a novel at age 97, his autobiography at age 100, and was working on another book at the time of his death, when he was almost 104," journalist and author Ted Gioia tweeted.