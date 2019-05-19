Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and Pauly Shore's father, dead at 92

Comedian Pauly Shore is mourning the death of his father Sammy this weekend. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Comedian, Friars Club member and animal advocate Sammy Shore has died of natural causes in Las Vegas, a post on The Comedy Store's Facebook page said Saturday. He was 92.

"Sammy's almost 70-year career as a stand-up began in the Catskills when he and Shecky Greene were thrown together as a comedy team," the message said.

"However, when Elvis chose him to open for his comeback at the International Hotel in Las Vegas in 1974, Sammy's reputation skyrocketed. Over the next seven years, he opened for Elvis' International Hotel and road shows."

Throughout his career, Shore also opened for well-known entertainers such as Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Tom Jones, Ann-Margaret, Connie Stevens, Bobby Darin and Glen Campbell.

He co-founded The Comedy Store with Rudy De Luca in 1972, Deadline.com said. He has been touring for the last 22 years with his son, Pauly.

He also is survived by his wife of 29 years, Suzanne Dennie Shore, and sons Peter and Scott.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.Your son and fellow stand up comic," Pauly tweeted.