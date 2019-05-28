Daniel Wright, 'Biggest Loser' contestant, dead at 30

May 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Wright, who was a contestant on Season 7 of The Biggest Loser, has died at the age of 30.

Wright's death was confirmed by several of his Biggest Loser co-stars on social media Sunday.

Wright was diagnosed with cancer in October 2017 and then a more severe case of leukemia in December 2018, according to a GoFundMe Page that was set up on his behalf.

Wright's wife, former Biggest Loser contestant Rebecca Meyer Wright, would give updates on her husband's condition on Facebook. Her last update was posted on Friday.

"I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded even in the darkest times. I am honored to have known him!!!" Biggest Loser Season 11 contestant Courtney Crozier Respess said on Facebook.

"Daniel's light has always been one of Grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honor throughout the time I have known him. And I can honestly say that because him I am a better man," Biggest Loser Season 8 contestant Danny Cahill said on Facebook.