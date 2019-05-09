Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas (left to right) said "Chasing Happiness" will debut June 4 on Amazon Prime. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, will premiere on Amazon Prime in June.

Nick Jonas, 27, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, announced in a video Wednesday that the new film will debut June 4.

The promo shows Nick, Joe and Kevin hanging out on set with an Amazon Echo smart device. The siblings compete to be virtual assistant Alexa's favorite Jonas brother.

"Alexa, you look really, really beautiful today," Nick says.

"Thanks, you too. You're beautiful, you're beautiful, it's true," Alexa responds, quoting the James Blunt song "You're Beautiful."

Amazon shared plans for the documentary in March. The film will follow the siblings as they reunite for their Happiness Begins tour in support of the album of the same name. The album is the group's first in 10 years.

"Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind-the-scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in March.

"Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers," she added.