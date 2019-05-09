May 9 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata is a mom of two.

The 30-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby boy, Kennedy, with husband and Season 6 co-star Asuelu Pulaa on Tuesday.

Faagata shared a video of herself in labor at the hospital. Pulaa can be heard in the background.

"Our baby was worth the constractions," Faagata wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

Faagata and Pulaa are also parents to 15-month-old son Oliver. The couple introduced Kennedy in a vlog post Wednesday featuring Oliver and other family members.

"He's finally here! I labored at home from 11PM (5-6-19) to 6:30 AM," Faagata captioned the post. "We arrived at the hospital at 6:40 AM (5-7-19) and he was born at 9:11AM."

"Thank you to the supportive and sweet staff who helped me through another medicine free birth!" she added. "Happy National Nurses Week to you all!"

Faagata had announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post in January.

"We're having another boy! I'm now 24 weeks and due at the end of April. Anyone else think they look like twins?" she wrote.

Faagata and Pulaa met in Pulaa's native Samoa in 2017. The couple starred in Season 6 of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, which follows couples in the midst of the K-1 visa process.