Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra (L), pictured with Nick Jonas, partnered with Obagi on its #Skinclusion initiative. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is the face of Obagi's new, inclusive skin care campaign.

The 36-year-old actress and producer confirmed Wednesday she has partnered with the brand on its #Skinclusion initiative promoting diversity.

"Proud to announce my partnership with @obagimedical," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Obagi detailed the new campaign in an Instagram post on its own account. The initiative's slogan is to "be conscious. be fearless. be beautiful."

"We're honored to partner with @PriyankaChopra, @ICD.at and #ProjectImplicit to announce #SKINCLUSION, a global awareness campaign dedicated to empowering all to make conscious choices about being inclusive and seeing the beauty in all of our differences!" the company wrote.

Chopra told People she hopes the campaign opens dialogue about diversity and unconscious biases.

"I want to use this as a platform to be able to [further] advocate for the importance of -- and celebration of -- diversity," the star said.

"I feel the need for diversity everywhere," she added. "Representation is so important, and the conversation around that is something we need to keep magnifying so it doesn't die down."

Chopra is known for playing Alex Parrish on the ABC series Quantico. She married Nick Jonas in December and attended the Met Gala with the singer and actor this week.