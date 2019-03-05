Jonas Brothers and Amazon team up for documentary

Comedian James Corden arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video said it is working with the newly reunited Jonas Brothers on a documentary.

"Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind-the-scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Monday. "Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."

"Can't wait for you guys to see what we've been working on for the past year," Joe Jonas tweeted, along with a screenshot of a story about the documentary.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

The sibling singers recently released "Sucker," their first new single and music video in six years. The musical short features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the brothers' significant others.

The trio began a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are expected to perform and discuss their careers and relationships throughout the week. They also taped segments such as Carpool Karaoke and a comedy sketch in which Corden "kidnaps" them.