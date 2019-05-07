Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra return to Met Gala as husband and wife

Joe Jonas (L) and his wife Sophie Turner arrive on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) and wife Priyanka Chopra arrive on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra returned to the Met Gala for the first time as a married couple after reconnecting at the fashion event last year.

The pair rocked the pink carpet on Monday with Jonas donning a white Dior Men tuxedo while Chopra wore a silver Dior Haute Couture gown complete with a cape, colorful feathers and polka-dot tights.

Chopra also wore a tall crown on her head along with sparkling silver shoes that matched her husband's footwear.

Jonas and Chopra first met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and communicated for months before meeting up again for drinks and to hang out at Chopra's apartment ahead of the 2017 Met Gala.

They then reconnected at the 2018 Met Gala before eventually becoming engaged in August that year. Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in India in December.

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala, wearing matching ensembles that featured colorful designs. The duo were recently married following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.