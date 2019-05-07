Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra return to Met Gala as husband and wife

Lady Gaga, singer, actress and co-chair of the gala, arrives on the pink carpet. Gaga revealed four outfits on the pink carpet -- this look being her third layer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga walks down the Met steps in her original gown, holding designer Brandon Maxwell's hand, flanked by dancers with umbrellas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga reveals her second look. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gaga poses in her final look next to a cart that reads "Haus of Gaga" and features Maxwell's brand of Rosé in clear suitcases. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Billy Porter of "Pose" arrives on the pink carpet in custom The Blonds. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Porter is wearing a 24 karat gold headpiece
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jared Leto of "Suicide Squad" arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Celine Dion arrives in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams arrives in Versace. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black" arrives in Christian Siriano. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Ciara arrives in Dundas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra (L) of "Baywatch" in Dior Haute Couture and husband, singer Nick Jonas in Dior Men arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Ashley Graham arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vogue's editor-in-chief and event co-chair Anna Wintour arrives in Karl Lagerfeld, with this being the last dress
he personally designed for her before he died earlier this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Joe Jonas (L) and wife Sophie Turner of "Game of Thrones" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Alessandro Michele (L) and singer Harry Styles in Gucci arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Regina Hall of "Little" arrives in Dapper Dan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Producer Ryan Murphy wears a Liberace-inspired cape on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hailee Steinfeld of "Bumblebee" arrives in Viktor & Rolf. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian West (R) and husband, rapper Kanye West, arrive on the pink carpet. Kardashian West wore custom Thierry Mugler. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Emma Stone (L) of "The Favourite" in Louis Vuitton and designer Nicolas Ghesquière arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Hailey Bieber arrives in custom Alexander Wang. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives in Dundas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Natasha Lyonne of "Russian Doll" wears a jumpsuit on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Gal Gadot of "Wonder Woman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan of "Lady Bird" arrives in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Dakota Johnson of "Fifty Shades of Grey" in Gucci. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Director Ava DuVernay arrives in Prada. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Record producer Swizz Beatz (L) and wife, singer Alicia Keys, arrive on the pink carpet. Keys wore Custom Carolina Herrera with a nod to Grace Jones. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Gisele Bündchen (R) in a gown designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and husband, football quarterback Tom Brady arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Miley Cyrus in Yves Saint Laurent and husband Liam Hemsworth of "The Hunger Games" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Huma Abedin of the Hillary Clinton campaign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Julianne Moore of "Gloria Bell" arrives in Valentino. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Dapper Dan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mj Rodriguez of "Pose" arrives on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
President of Jujamcyn Theaters Jordan Roth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Charli XCX. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Aquaria of "RuPaul's Drag Race" arrives on the pink carpet, becoming the first person to do so in drag. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Idris Elba (L) of "Luther" and wife, model Sabrina Dhowre arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek (R) of "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Charlotte Gainsbourg of "Antichrist" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Mindy Kaling of "Late Night" arrives in Moschino with a platinum blonde wig. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Sinéad Burke. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Bob Mackie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Joseph Altuzarra (L) and Awkwafina of "Crazy Rich Asians" arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Tommy Hilfiger (R) and wife Dee Hilfiger walk the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Megalyn Echikunwoke (L) of "Arrow" and comedian Chris Rock arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Anderson .Paak Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" arrives in Erdem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kris Jenner of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" arrives in Tommy Hilfiger. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Vogue International editor-at-large Hamish Bowles arrives in Margiela. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Yara Shahidi of "Grown-ish" arrives in custom Prada. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elle Fanning of "Teen Spirit arrives in Miu Miu. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Madelaine Petsch of "Riverdale." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Frank Ocean. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber James Charles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Youtuber Liza Koshy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Sara Sampaio. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Caroline Trentini. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Liu Wen. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Writer Baz Luhrmann (R) and wife, designer Catherine Martin arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo