Wendy Williams took legal action to end her marriage to Kevin Hunter following cheating rumors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams is headed for divorce after more than 21 years of marriage.

NBC News confirmed Thursday the 54-year-old television personality filed for divorce from husband Kevin Fisher Wednesday in New Jersey Superior Court in Essex County.

Williams cited irreconcilable differences for the split. She said her differences with Hunter have "caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months" with "no reasonable prospect" of reconciliation.

"Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together," Williams' rep said.

The Washington Post confirmed attorney Mary Vidas will represent Williams in her divorce from Hunter, her longtime manager and an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. A rep for the show said they respect the couple's privacy.

"Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years," the rep said. "We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers."

Williams had addressed her marriage during her return to her show in early March.

"I'm still wearing my ring," the star told the audience. "I am still very much in love with my husband."

"Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy," she said. "Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere -- not in this lifetime."

Williams later announced she is living in a sober house due to her past struggle with a cocaine addiction. She said Hunter and their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., were the only ones aware she was seeking help.

Williams' split from Hunter follows rumors Hunter was unfaithful and fathered an illegitimate child. Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth in late March, according to Page Six.