Wendy Williams returns to TV: 'I am doing swell'

March 4 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams is feeling better and back on TV.

The 54-year-old television personality gave an update on her health during Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show following a two-month hiatus.

"Look, honestly, I didn't know what to expect when I hit the block today," she told viewers. "I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us."

Williams was initially supposed to take two weeks off during the holidays. She ended up taking an extended break after experiencing issues due to Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid.

"I'm happy to tell you that I am doing swell," the star said. "So we were spending time as a family ... and I just wanted to take some time for myself."

The wait is over! Wendy's back!!! pic.twitter.com/vOvc0CPuvq — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 4, 2019

Williams is married to producer Kevin Hunter, with whom she is parent to 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter, Jr. She addressed the state of her marriage during the episode following reports Hunter cheated.

"I'm still wearing my ring," the star told the audience. "I am still very much in love with my husband."

"Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes of 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy," she said. "Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere -- not in this lifetime."

Williams was diagnosed with Graves' disease in February 2018. She had fainted on-air during an episode of her show in October 2017.