Meg Ryan (L) and Billy Crystal arrive for the opening night screening of "When Harry Met Sally." Ryan plays Sally Albright and Crystal plays Harry Burns in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Crystal (R) and director Rob Reiner arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Music adaptor, music arranger and orchestrator of the film Marc Shaiman arrives for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Barbara Rush of "It Came from Outer Space." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Film historian Kevin Brownlow. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kate Flannery of "The Office." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actress Sara Karloff, daughter of the late actor Boris Karloff, arrives for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Ronee Blakley of "Nashville." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Alicia Malone of "The Female Gaze." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Burchett of "Yours, Mine, and Ours." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Animator of "Mulan" Floyd Norman. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Patty McCormack of "The Bad Seed." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Amy Ephron, sister of Nora Ephron and author of "The Castle in the Mist" arrives. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actor Victor Mature's daughter Victoria Mature. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Charbonneau of "Desert Hearts." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Costume designer Ane Crabtree. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Bai Ling of "The Crow." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Joie Lee of "Crooklyn." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
University of Chicago professor of cinema studies and director of the nonprofit arts organization, Black Cinema House, Jacqueline Stewart. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Film producer Lynda Obst. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actress and writer Sloan DeForest. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Rob Marshall of "Mary Poppins Returns." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Mario Cantone of "Sex and the City." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Producer and writer Alan Zweibel (L) and his wife, Robin Zweibel, arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Christine Lahti of "Chicago Hope." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Illeana Douglas of "Grace of My Heart." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Film critic Leonard Maltin. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Ben Mankiewicz, host on Turner Classic Movies. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Diane Baker of "The Diary of Anne Frank." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Dana Delany of "The Code." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Ron Perlman of "Hellboy." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Dennis Miller (L) of "Dennis Miller Live" and his wife, Carolyn Espley, arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Media mogul Ted Turner (C), his granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Seydel (R), and Mimi Bean arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo