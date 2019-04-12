Movies 'When Harry Met Sally': Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at screening By Annie Martin ( )

April 12 (UPI) -- When Harry Met Sally... stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited at a special screening of the romantic comedy. The 57-year-old actress and 71-year-old actor attended an event Thursday at the TCM Classic Film Festival in honor of the film's 30th anniversary.

Ryan and Crystal, who played Sally Albright and Harry Burns in the movie, were all smiles as they posed for photos together. Ryan wore a tailored black tuxedo, while Crystal sported a navy jacket and black shirt.

Ryan and Crystal were joined by Rob Reiner, who directed the beloved film. The movie follows Harry and Sally, two friends who fall in love over the course of 12 years.

When Harry Met Sally... opened in theaters in July 1989. Reiner told reporters he was surprised by the film's commercial success but not by its lasting resonation with fans.

"You never know. You make a movie and hopefully you like it, and hopefully other people [do too]," the director said, according to People. "You have no idea if it will stand the test of time, and it's kind of cool that it did."

"I think that there are some basic truths about men and women that people connect with, and those kind of things, that dance, that weird dance that men and women do with one another kind of is basic and kind of there all the time," he added.

When Harry Met Sally... co-starred Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby. The film grossed over $92 million on a $16 million budget.

Ryan's last film role was in the 2015 movie Ithaca. Crystal will star in the upcoming movie Standing Up, Falling Down with Ben Schwartz and will have a voice role in the animated film Which Witch?