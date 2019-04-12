Noel Fisher will return as Mickey Milkovich in "Shameless" Season 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Shameless actor Noel Fisher will return as a fan-favorite character in Season 10.

The Showtime series confirmed Thursday the 35-year-old actor will reprise Mickey Milkovich in the new season.

Fisher as Mickey appeared to take over the Shameless official Twitter account Thursday. He posted a profanity-laced video of himself attempting to dig his way out of prison using a spoon.

"This just in: Mickey is BACK on #Shameless season 10!!!" the caption reads.

Cameron Monaghan and Shanola Hampton, who portray Ian Gallagher and Veronica Fisher on Shameless, welcomed Fisher back to the series.

"Glad we could finally say it: Welcome back to #Shameless, @noel_fisher. Missed you, my friend," Monaghan tweeted.

"SO glad we can finally say it!!! Love you @noel_fisher! WELCOME BACK!! #Season10 @SHO_Shameless," Hampton wrote.

Fisher appeared as Mickey in Seasons 1 through 7 and returned as a guest star in Season 9. Mickey was last seen reuniting with Ian, his former boyfriend, as his cellmate in prison.

Monaghan initially intended to leave Shameless after the Season 9 mid-season finale, but confirmed in February he will return to star in Season 10.

"I took some time away and I talked to John Wells, the showrunner, about possible things we could do with the character in the future. And we got to a place both creatively and financially where I felt comfortable coming back," he told Entertainment Tonight.