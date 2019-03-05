Brie Larson (L) and Samuel L. Jackson attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in the new Marvel movie "Captain Marvel." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Brie Larson says she kept her starring role in Captain Marvel secret for a year.

The 29-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! she's been "so scared" of spoiling the Marvel movie since landing the film.

Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in Captain Marvel, said she got the part three years ago but wasn't allowed to tell anyone for a year.

"I'm just relieved I haven't spoiled it yet, honestly," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I've been so scared. I wasn't allowed to tell anybody that I was even playing Captain Marvel for a year."

Larson emphatically denied she told anyone, but said she did seek advice from her co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

"No! Are you kidding me? I was so scared," the star said.

"I told [Samuel], 'I'm so stressed, man. I can't deal with this anymore.' And he was like, 'What are they going to do? Fire you now, like right before the premiere? You're fine,'" she recounted. "I hate getting in trouble."

Larson said she had a great time filming with Jackson, who portrays Nick Fury in the Marvel cinematic universe. The pair also co-starred in the 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island.

"Our love is real," Larson said. "You can't fake that stuff."

Larson said she and Jackson often text and have even established their own code words.

"We've gotten into this because in the film there are skrulls. So, part of how you know if someone's a skrull is you ask the person a question, so we've been rolling pretty deep with that," the actress explained.

"They deal mostly with people that we hate," she said. "We're pretty stealthy about it."

Captain Marvel opens in theaters Friday. The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and co-stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.