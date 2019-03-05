Tamron Hall is expecting her first child with husband Steven Greener. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall is feeling "blessed and grateful" to be pregnant with her first child.

The 48-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Monday she's expecting a baby with husband Steven Greener.

Hall shared the news by posting a video of herself singing and dancing to the Pinkfong version of "Baby Shark." She lifted up a copy of the Baby Shark sound book to unveil her baby bump.

"When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!" the former Today host captioned the post.

Hall said in a followup post she's 32 weeks pregnant and "beyond excited" to become a mom.

"There have been many years, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too," the star wrote.

"More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and grateful," she said.

In addition to her baby news, Hall announced Monday she will host and executive produce the new daytime talk show Tamron Hall. The series will premiere Sept. 9 in syndication.

"When one door closes... (say it with me) another one opens! @disney just announced that my nationally syndicated daytime talk show 'Tamron Hall' will premiere on 9-9-19!" Hall wrote.

Hall has kept her relationship with Greener largely under wraps, but told Steve Harvey in February 2017 she was dating someone in the entertainment industry. She said on Today in 2016 she regrets not having "started the process" of having a child in her 20s.