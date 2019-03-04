March 4 (UPI) -- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teases a love triangle in a first look at Season 2.

Netflix shared photos Monday on its See What's Next Twitter account of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in the new season.

One picture shows Sabrina about to kiss her ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), from whom she split in the holiday special. Another photo shows Sabrina sharing a slow dance with Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), her classmate at the Academy of Unseen Arts.

"#ChillingAdventuresofSabrina is bringing you one HELL of a love triangle in Part 2 -- FIRST LOOK," the post reads.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 will arrive April 5 on Netflix. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December the new season will be "more ambitious" than the first.

"It's a little more fun. It's a little sexier," the producer said. "Now that we know everyone and we've really established the world, we can play in it a little more rather than build it. It feels a little more ambitious and rollicking than part one."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie Horror comic series of the same name.