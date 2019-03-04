Jessica Simpson returned home Sunday after being hospitalized for a week for bronchitis. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Jessica Simpson is recovering after spending a week in the hospital.

The 38-year-old singer and designer returned home Sunday after being hospitalized for a "crazy painful" case of bronchitis amid her pregnancy.

Simpson shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a face mask and leopard-print robe. She gave an update on her health and that of her unborn daughter, Birdie, in the caption.

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!" the star wrote.

"I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile," she said. "Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

Simpson announced in September she is expecting her third child with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson. She showed her baby bump in a picture of herself squeezing between two cars in February.

"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through," the star wrote.

Simpson is already parent to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute with Johnson. She shared new family photos in December during a snow day celebration.