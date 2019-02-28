Will Smith (R) and Margot Robbie attending the premiere of "Suicide Squad" on August 3, 2016. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Will Smith will no longer be portraying Deadshot who appeared in 2016's "Suicide Squad." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Will Smith will not be reprising his role as assassin Deadshot in Warner Bros. and DC's new Suicide Squad film from James Gunn.

Smith's departure was due to scheduling issues, noted The Hollywood Reporter. The actor never officially signed on to appear in the new film.

Deadline also confirmed Smith's exit from the villain-focused franchise.

Smith was introduced as Deadshot in 2016's Suicide Squad which also starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto as The Joker and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The movie followed a group of villains put together to take on secret missions for the government in exchange for lighter prison sentences.

Gunn, best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series, is writing and directing the new project which is titled The Suicide Squad. Gunn's version is described as a new take on the series. No castings have been announced.

Smith's exit comes after Ben Affleck recently stepped down as Batman. The pair faced off against each other as Batman and Deadshot in Suicide Squad.

Robbie, meanwhile, will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

Smith will next be seen as Genie is Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, set to arrive in theaters on May 24.