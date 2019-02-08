Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says her family will feel "even" once baby No. 4 arrives.

The 38-year-old television personality discussed her unborn fourth child with husband Kanye West during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Baby number four on the way!" she confirmed. "Yeah, but, I was kind of stressing. It's just -- my house is so full. But I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents. The most calm."

Kardashian is parent to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and confirmed in January she's expecting another son with West.

"I felt the huge change -- from one to two felt like one to 20," the star said of her family growing. "That was harder than two to three for me."

"I feel like four is going to be really even, though, because I just -- you know, right now, it's like me with two always. And Kanye just has one. So he's, like, still living his life, and I'm -- you know," she said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also said North and Saint are "finally" getting along after previously comparing their relationship to "full war."

"It's, like, the best moment as a mom," she said.

Kardashian later addressed rumors her sister Kylie Jenner is engaged to Travis Scott. Reports circulated after Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a large ring on her left hand at Super Bowl LIII.

"I think she would have told me," Kardashian said. "I mean, she's pretty secretive, but I'm sure she would have told me. I'm not really sure, but I don't think so."