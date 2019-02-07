Cardi B refused to attend marriage counseling with Offset

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled (left to right) attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on December 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B (R), pictured with Offset, discussed her split from the rapper in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Cardi B says she refused to attend marriage counseling with Offset prior to their separation.

The 26-year-old rapper discussed her split from her estranged husband in an interview for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar published Thursday.

Cardi B, who is parent to 6-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset, denied her family and friends influenced her decision to leave the Migos rapper in late 2018.

"No, I decided on my own," she told the magazine. "Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me."

The "Money" rapper said she also ignored Offset's suggestion of couples therapy.

"I didn't want to go to marriage counseling," she said. "He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

Cardi B said she hasn't seen Offset and is "not really" talking to her estranged husband. She said her future with Offset is uncertain when asked if she and the rapper will get back together.

"I don't think so," she answered. "Who knows? You never know, you can never tell."

Cardi B announced her split from Offset in an Instagram video Dec. 4. Offset interrupted Cardi B's show Dec. 15 in Los Angeles to present the rapper with flowers and a cake onstage, but later apologized for the gesture.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017 and welcomed Kulture in July. The pair fueled reconciliation rumors last week after they were spotted together Friday at a nightclub in Atlanta, Ga.

"I feel like we just really are a very regular couple," Cardi B told People the same day.

"[We're] just taking things slow," she said. "We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus."